Light of Life Rescue Mission preparing Thanksgiving meals for more than 1,000 people in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Light of Life Rescue Mission on Pittsburgh's North Side is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals to those in need this Thanksgiving.

This is the 72nd year of providing Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.

Workers at Light of Life began preparing meals around 4:30 a.m. and will start packing and delivering those meals at 10:30.

Several meals will be taken to local high-rise apartments and then food will also be served at the North Side shelter from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At the shelter's recovery place on Ridge Avenue, it will serve meals from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"We always say that hope begins with a meal," said Doug Smith, Assistant Executive Director at Light of Life. "That's been our saying for over 70 years now. There's people every day that are in need of a meal and in need of shelter. That's why our doors are open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We exist to help people when they're in need."

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey are all expected to be there among the team of people serving the first meals.