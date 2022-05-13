Pittsburgh leaders holding Penguins rally in Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh will be holding a Pens playoff rally in Market Square today.

The rally will take place at Noon and all are welcome.

City leaders are also declaring Friday 'Black and Gold Day' to show support for the team.

The Pens will face the Rangers tonight at PPG Paints Arena for Game 6 of the series between the two teams.

The Pens have a 3-2 series lead and have a chance to clinch the series with a win tonight.