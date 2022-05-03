Pittsburgh Penguins bring back outdoor big screen for Game 6

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back the big screen for Game 6 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers.

The outdoor F.N.B. Corporation Big Screen will be out Friday night at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street, directly across from PPG Paints Arena.

The F.N.B. Big Screen is back for all Round 1 home games! Full details: https://t.co/ZUvY1b5vEp pic.twitter.com/coTqTRtCKU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 3, 2022

The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2, and will be without superstar Sidney Crosby for tonight's potential clincher in Game 6. Puck drop Friday at PPG is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Should the Penguins win, they'll advance to the second round and will meet the winner of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes series, which has a Game 7 scheduled for Saturday.

If the Penguins lose, they'll meet the Rangers in New York on Sunday in their own Game 7.

