Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus in new Netflix series "KAOS"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum is starring as Zeus in a new Netflix series set to hit the streaming service at the end of August.

"KAOS" will be released on Aug. 29, with Goldblum portraying an unstable and paranoid Zeus who is convinced the end is near.

"Zeus has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere," Netflix's website says. Meanwhile, three humans are battling against Zeus, trying to bring down the gods.

Godblum told Tudum, a website run by Netflix, that he was compelled by the writing. The show comes from Charlie Covell, the creator of "End of the F***ing World."

"My character is complicated and charismatic, not to mention cruel," Godblum told Tudum. "Charlie Covell's writing leapt off the page and struck my gizzard like a lightning bolt as something spectacularly smart, surprising, unexpected, profound, and deeply moving."

Zeus' wife Hera is played by Janet McTeer, who said she enjoyed watching Goldblum transform into the fearsome god.

"The more you watch the series, hopefully the more scared you will get," she told Tudum. "Because you realize his power and what he can do, and it's just so fantastic."

Goldblum grew up in West Homestead and graduated from the old West Mifflin North High School. As his interest in theater grew in high school, he entered a summer drama program at what is now Carnegie Mellon University.

At 17, he moved to New York City to begin his career. He's known for movies like "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day" and "The Fly." He's returning to the big screen as the Wizard in "Wicked" this fall.