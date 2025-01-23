Pittsburgh International Airport's new federal security director wants to crack down on guns in carry-ons

Pittsburgh International's new federal security director wants to crack down on firearms in carry-on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last year, more guns were confiscated from Pittsburgh International Airport than at any other airport across the state, and that's something the new federal security director wants to correct.

Jerry Spero has been appointed the Transportation Security Administration's new federal security director for Pennsylvania and Delaware. He says the Pittsburgh International Airport is in good hands but they got to get one thing under control, and that's getting the message out to passengers that you can't put a gun in your carry-on.

According to Pittsburgh International Airport, 9.95 million people flew in and out of the airport in 2024. Gerardo "Jerry" Spero is now responsible for making sure they're getting where they need to go safely.

"I'm having a good time meeting the Pittsburgh team, a lot of great folks out here, a lot of years of experience," he said.

Spero comes to the job with 35 years of federal service. Passengers bringing guns in their carry-on bags is a point of concern for Spero. Last year, the TSA confiscated 42 firearms from passengers' bags. He says 88 percent of those were loaded.

Spero says one of the biggest misconceptions about firearms on flights is the concealed and carry permit issue.

"If you have a concealed carry permit, you still cannot carry your gun onto a flight," he said.

Passengers can take their guns as long as they're in checked luggage. The gun should be packed in a locked firearms box, unloaded, with the ammo separated.

There are a lot of signs at the Pittsburgh airport telling passengers not to bring guns in their carry-ons, but Spero said they still hear a lot of excuses.

"We hear very often from people who say they forgot they had it on them. I personally just don't buy that," he said.

Penalties for getting caught with a gun at a TSA security checkpoint range from fines to federal prison time.

And while 42 guns were confiscated at Pittsburgh International in 2024, that's nothing compared to Atlanta International, where the TSA discovered 440 firearms in passenger carry-ons.