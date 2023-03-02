Pittsburgh International Airport awarded more than $20 million for terminal project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport has been awarded more than $20 million for its new terminal project.
The $23.5 million will go toward the construction of the 700,000-square-foot landside terminal. Crews began work on the project in October 2021.
Airport officials say improvements to security screening and baggage checking will enhance the travel experience.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.