Pittsburgh International Airport awarded more than $20 million for terminal project

Work continues on new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
Work continues on new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Pittsburgh International Airport has been awarded more than $20 million for its new terminal project.

The $23.5 million will go toward the construction of the 700,000-square-foot landside terminal. Crews began work on the project in October 2021.

Airport officials say improvements to security screening and baggage checking will enhance the travel experience.

