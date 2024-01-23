Pittsburgh homicide suspect arrested in Atlanta

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A homicide suspect was arrested in Atlanta in connection with the death of a man who was shot while riding a bike on Pittsburgh's North Side last year, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Medford Taylor was apprehended in Atlanta on Jan. 18 and is in the process of being extradited, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release.

An arrest warrant for Taylor was issued on Sept. 6 in connection with 32-year-old Dashawn Rankin's death.

The district attorney's office said detectives suspect Taylor of killing Rankin on June 25, 2023. According to Pittsburgh police, they were called to Federal Street at West North Avenue for a shooting that morning around 7 a.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man who had been shot in the back while he was riding a bike. Medics took Rankin to the hospital in critical condition and he died a short time later.

Photos from the scene showed a bike overturned and several evidence markers on the ground.

The district attorney's office said surveillance cameras in the area of the Central Northside captured the actions of the shooter and the victim several minutes before, during and after the deadly shooting. Back in June, police said an early investigation revealed that the victim had a brief exchange with a man on foot moments before he was shot.

Court documents show Taylor was charged with criminal homicide and a firearms violation.