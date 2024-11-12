Second annual Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic returning to PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic is returning to PPG Paints Arena this winter for the second straight year.

PPG Paints Arena announced that the showcase tournament highlighting some of the best high school basketball in Western Pennsylvania would be coming back on Sunday, December 22.

Last year, the arena hosted the tournament for the first time. This year's tournament will feature six new schools.

"We are thrilled to host this event once again. Pittsburgh has a long-standing love for basketball, and the Holiday Hoops Classic continues to build on that legacy by giving local student-athletes the chance to compete in a professional arena setting.", said Gary Desjardins, SVP and General Manager of PPG Paints Arena.

Four games will be played that day with one girls' game and three boys' games.

Kiski Area and Fox Chapel girls will get the day started at 1 p.m.

South Fayette and Moon, the defending 5A champions will face off at 3 p.m.

Montour and Lincoln Park, the defending 4A champions will play at 5 p.m.

The evening will wrap up when Peters Township and Fox Chapel will square off at 7 p.m.

The games will all be airing on KDKA Radio and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.