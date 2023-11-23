Inaugural Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic coming to PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new holiday high school basketball invitational is coming to PPG Paints Arena next month.

The inaugural Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic will take place on December 27, 2023 and will feature four high school basketball games between some of the most talented boys and girls teams from Western Pennsylvania.

JUST ANNOUNCED #Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic @PPGPaintsArena December 27th



- 2:00 PM: West Mifflin vs. McKeesport

- 4:00 PM: West Allegheny Girls vs. Lincoln Park Girls

- 6:00 PM: Fox Chapel vs. Allderdice

- 8:00 PM: North Catholic vs. Lincoln Park — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 22, 2023

The event, presented by KDKA NewsRadio, will be the first time that high school games are played at PPG Paints Arena, which has hosted the local City Game college rivalry between Pitt and Duquesne and also hosted first and second round March Madness games.

The first game of the day kicks things off at 2:00 p.m. with a regional Mon Valley rivalry between McKeesport and West Mifflin.

At 4:00 p.m, fans will be able to catch some girls basketball action with West Allegheny facing Lincoln Park.

The action will continue at 6 p.m. with a matchup of one of the WPIAL's best 6A teams and the defending City League champion as Fox Chapel and Allderdice square off.

The primetime, marquee game of the night at 8 p.m. pits two of Western Pennsylvania's hoops powerhouses against one another in a rematch of last year's WPIAL 4A Championship game between North Catholic and defending PIAA champion Lincoln Park.

The game will feature two Lincoln Park standouts with Brandon Cummings having recently committed to Pitt and Meleek Thomas being ranked as one of the ten best high school basketball prospects in the country.

🏀2025 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟COUNTDOWN🏀



At No. 7 is Pennsylvania SG Meleek Thomas (@ThomasMeleek)



“The 6-foot-4 guard can play on the ball or off. He routinely puts the ball in the basket in a number of different ways and has taken strides as a facilitator over the last year”



Duke,… pic.twitter.com/fccYgFu1Jf — Rivals (@Rivals) November 20, 2023

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.