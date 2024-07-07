Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh has another sunny and warm day before temperatures climb this week

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/7)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/7) 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be similar to yesterday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Humidity stays low today so tonight will be very comfortable. 

Tomorrow we could hit 90 which would make it the 7th 90-degree day of the year so far if we don't hit it today. Areas east in the Laurel Highlands could have a few showers. 

humidity.png
Humidity over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday will be another hot, humid day with highs at or near 90. It'll feel in the mid-90s when you factor in the humidity. The chance for showers and storms arrives Tuesday and sticks around through the end of the week. 

It'll stay hot and humid through the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s. We could also see remnants of Beryl by the end of the week as it turns to the northeast as an area of low pressure. 

The heat isn't going anywhere - through mid-July we are still trending well above normal! 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: July 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

