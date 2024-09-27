Here's what roads will close for Pittsburgh's Great Race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several roads will close on Sunday so the city of Pittsburgh can turn into the race course for thousands of Great Race runners.

The Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race runs this weekend, Sept. 28-29. Streets in the Downtown, Uptown, Oakland and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods will be impacted.

More than 9,000 participants are expected to take part in events like the 10K, 5K, Family Fun Run, Tot Trot and Diaper Dash. The Great Race says its 10K claims the title as Pennsylvania's largest.

What roads will be closed?

Parts of major roads like Beechwood Boulevard, Forbes Avenue, Fifth Avenue and Boulevard of the Allies will shut down on Sunday morning. There will be rolling closures, starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. A full list can be found on the race's website.

Residents and visitors within the course are encouraged to park outside the area if they need to travel during the race.

There are no road closures for the Junior Great Race, which will be held in Point State Park on Saturday.

What is the Great Race course?

The 5K run begins at 8 a.m. in Oakland at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street, which is the halfway point of the 10K. The course heads mostly downhill before ending at Point State Park.

The 10K starts up at 9:30 a.m. in Frick Park and ends in Point State Park Downtown. It weaves through several East End neighborhoods and five college campuses.