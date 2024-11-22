Watch CBS News
One person shot inside Club Pittsburgh in city's Strip District

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was shot overnight inside Club Pittsburgh, a gay club in the city's Strip District. 

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday at the club located along Penn Avenue.  

kdka-club-pittsburgh-strip-district-shooting.jpg
One person was shot inside Club Pittsburgh, a gay club in the city's Strip District. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police officers, paramedics, and firefighters all responded to the active scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Mike Darnay

