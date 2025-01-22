Pittsburgh's frozen rivers raise concerns for ice jams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's so cold the rivers throughout the Pittsburgh area are freezing, and experts say that could mean big problems.

When the ice breaks apart, it floats downstream and stacks up onto itself. Shane Checkan, the chair of the navigation committee for the Waterways Association of Pittsburgh, says ice jams can become a serious problem.

As the piles of ice break free, they become almost iceberg-like, potentially slamming into bridges, docks, boats and more.

"They can be a very big deal. If we get a quick thaw and the ice starts to break loose and starts to move in big walls of ice, that can be a very big deal for everybody involved," said Alan Nogy, the chief of the locks and dams branch at the Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.

"It can do damage," said Checkan. "It can rip up boat docks, it can put holes in barges and boats. Even when it floods and gets up in roads, in areas where there's houses and camps, it'll rip stuff apart. It's dangerous. Mother Nature is a powerful force."

The ice will eventually melt. When a lot of ice turns into water all at once, it can potentially rise water levels, unexpectedly causing flooding.

The frozen rivers can also have an impact on your wallet. The barges Pittsburgh is used to seeing on its rivers transport goods that we buy, use and need. Ice jams slow that process.

"Economically, it will affect us big time. It slows things down and the economic trickle effect will happen. It will end up on the consumers," Checkan said.