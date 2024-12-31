People descend on Pittsburgh for First Night celebration

Pittsburgh's First Night celebrations full of entertainment for all ages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Highmark First Night celebration in Downtown Pittsburgh is underway on Tuesday.

First Night is one of the biggest events of the year in the Steel City, and thousands of people are expected to ring in 2025 in the city's Cultural District.

According to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Tuesday night will be busy. There will be parades, music, 60,000 pounds of ice and fireworks. Frzy also is set to entertain the more than 22,000-plus people expected for the celebration.

First Night culminates with the Future of Pittsburgh Ball rising to the top of its mast at midnight.

What time are the fireworks in Pittsburgh?

The grand finale fireworks display will go off at midnight, bringing Pittsburgh into the New Year with a bang.

Frzy is scheduled to be on stage from 10:45 p.m. until 12:05 a.m., while the parade will step off at 8 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

What is the forecast for Pittsburgh's First Night?

Rain is forecasted for Downtown Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve.

Rain is expected to pick up as the night goes on. City and organizers hope the forecasted rain won't limit the crowds or dampen spirits.

Police will be visible during Pittsburgh First Night

In a news conference on Monday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said officers will provide a strong presence to keep everyone safe.

Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Christopher Ragland said officers with the bureau, as well as other local departments, are covering the streets.