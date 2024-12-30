Pittsburgh's First Night celebrations full of entertainment for all ages

Pittsburgh's First Night celebrations full of entertainment for all ages

Pittsburgh's First Night celebrations full of entertainment for all ages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Highmark First Night celebration in Pittsburgh will have a lot of activities for just about everybody, including parades, music and 60,000 pounds of ice.

If you are coming Downtown on Tuesday for First Night festivities, expect street closures in the area of the Cultural District along Penn Avenue from Stanwix Street to 10th Street, and consider parking on the North Shore or Station Square and using public transportation like the light rail.

Those who've been there say you don't want to miss it.

"I'll probably come down, enjoy the lights, enjoy my family, and have a good time in the city," McKees Rocks resident Jessica Griffin said.

"I like the parade. I think it was Capa who gave out little paper matchet babies," Brooline's Jane Kilmer said.

According to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, this year's celebration will be busy.

"So much stuff. This year we have a show from local artist Frzy, who so many people love, and he's so excited to put on a full concert for everybody," Cultural Trust representative Brooke Horejsi added.

Frzy is one of many artists entertaining the more than 22,000+ expected to come Downtown.

"We have fireworks at the beginning of the night, and at the end, and an ice maze.

Let's talk about all that ice.

"[The maze] is over 60,000 pounds of ice," says Richard Bubin, owner of Ice Creations.

Bubin and his assistants have been sculpting it into an ice maze that pays homage to the commonwealth, with the state capitol, a Bantam Jeep, the Gateway Clipper, and some notable details from the eastern side of the state. All of this is happening thanks to the event sponsor, Highmark Health.

"It's a lot of fun for us. Our team spends months planning along with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust," said Kannu Sahni, vice president of community affairs with Highmark Health.

And yes, there will be food and activities for children as well.

The event culminates with the Future of Pittsburgh ball rising to the top of its mast at midnight to symbolize the city's growth and prosperity in the new year.

The events and activities start at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.