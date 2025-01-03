Pittsburgh-filmed thriller "Basic Psych" debuts next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area screenwriter makes his indie film debut next week with a captivating thriller that has twists and turns and showcases the Steel City and local talent.

The thriller '"Basic Psych" was only getting started in 2020. Executive producer and screenwriter Jim Tucker raised the money needed to make the film in six short weeks.

"There's a lot of questions along the way that all come together at the very last second. And I think there's a big payoff," Tucker said.

The story follows a psychiatrist played by two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris, who can also be seen in "Mind Hunter and "The Gilded Age." He takes on a dangerous client played by Pittsburgh native David Conrad, a regular in the "Ghost Whisperer" series.

"You have this guy who's a family man, he gets a dangerous patient and he completely underestimates the situation," explained director Melissa Martin.

"Basic Psych" was filmed all around Pittsburgh, in Fox Chapel, Aspinwall, La Roche University and a studio on the South Side.

Martin, who also teaches dramatic writing at Carnegie Mellon University, says it was the best place to bring the film to life.

"There are a lot of beauty shots of Pittsburgh in it. But this is very specifically Pittsburgh, from the bar locations that we use to the beer that you see, it's very much Pittsburgh. We were able to attract production here due to the film tax credit," Martin said.

Martin says the local talent and the rollercoaster storyline will keep you on the edge of your seat.

"I read it and I teach graduate screenwriting, so I usually know where things are going, you know, but this thing completely surprised me. It just really really surprised me," Martin said.

The Lindsay Theater in Sewickley will be screening "Basic Psych" locally. You can see it starting next Friday through Jan. 16. Tickets are $11.