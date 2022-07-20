Pittsburgh City Council passes 3 bills aimed at protecting abortion rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council passed a package of bills on Tuesday that aim to protect abortion rights.

The bills shield health care providers from out-of-state prosecution and instruct police not to enforce some abortion-related crimes if it's ever banned in Pennsylvania.

It also prohibits deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers that may present themselves as abortion clinics but often try to discourage patients from getting an abortion. That bill was amended Tuesday to include definitions for deceptive advertising, as well as provide an enforcement process that includes referring criminal violations to the district attorney for prosecution.

Councilman Bobby Wilson sponsored the three bills in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.