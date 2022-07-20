Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City Council passes 3 bills aimed at protecting abortion rights

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council passes 3 abortion rights bills
Pittsburgh City Council passes 3 abortion rights bills 01:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council passed a package of bills on Tuesday that aim to protect abortion rights.

The bills shield health care providers from out-of-state prosecution and instruct police not to enforce some abortion-related crimes if it's ever banned in Pennsylvania. 

It also prohibits deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers that may present themselves as abortion clinics but often try to discourage patients from getting an abortion. That bill was amended Tuesday to include definitions for deceptive advertising, as well as provide an enforcement process that includes referring criminal violations to the district attorney for prosecution. 

Councilman Bobby Wilson sponsored the three bills in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 9:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.