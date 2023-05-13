Council to interview Gainey's chief of police nominee on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council will interview Larry Scirotto, Mayor Ed Gainey's nominee for police chief, next week.

The public interview is at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

City Council Cablecast Public Interview of Mayor Gainey's nominee for Chief of Police, Larry Scirotto on Thursday, May 18th at 10 a.m. https://t.co/M480DX0KrB — Theresa Kail Smith (@tkailsmith) May 12, 2023

Mayor Ed Gainey announced Scirotto as his choice last week following a nationwide search.

After retiring from Pittsburgh, Scirotto was named chief of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2021, but his tenure was brief. He was fired after being accused of reverse discrimination and promoting minority officers above white male officers.

Scirotto said he promoted officers on merit and just last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale for defamation and wrongful termination. It's unclear what impact that lawsuit will have on his ability to be chief of Pittsburgh.

Scirotto says he will immediately get to work on a four-point plan: reorganizing and re-evaluating the entire police bureau with an eye toward developing a strategy aimed at curbing gun violence, concentrating on the wellness and support of the rank and file, developing police-community partnerships and prioritizing safety and the quality of life for all residents.

You can watch the public interview on Comcast channel 13 or Verizon channel 44.