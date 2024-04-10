Pittsburgh City Council celebrates Cam Heyward being named Walter Payton Man of the Year

City Council honors Cam Heyward for Man of the Year Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh honored a Steelers legend in the making and his achievements so far in his career on Wednesday morning.

Defensive tackle and captain Cam Heyward joined Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city council for the meeting this morning during which, the city leaders issued a proclamation in his honor.

It was a celebration of Heyward being named the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

"When you are a Pittsburgh Steeler, there is a level of consistency, a standard to be held, and a responsibility to the city," Heyward said. "That's something I will always do and continue to do and with this proclamation, it's just a stamp on top of that. We've got a lot more work to do, and I'm looking forward to doing it."

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is given to a player who makes a positive impact both on and off the field.

Cam is the son of legendary Pitt running back Craig "Ironhead" Heyward and was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2011.