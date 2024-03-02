Cam, Connor Heyward give back to Bethel Park community by pumping drivers' gas

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Pumping gas is a routine activity for anyone who owns a car, but people stopping by a local gas station Saturday morning weren't exactly prepared to run into some famous Pittsburgh faces.

Folks pulling into the new Coen gas station in Bethel Park were surprised by some big Steelers players.

They found defensive lineman, Cam Heyward, taking time out of his weekend to fill cars with gas, along with his brother and tight end, Connor.

It made people like Dennis Angle of Greene County take a second look.

"I just come here to get gas and I was like, 'That looks like Cam,' and it was," Angle said.

The brothers are continuing their work in the community.

"I just think I have a responsibility," Cam said.

It's work that just won Cam the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award last month. It was the sixth time the team nominated him.

"It's a very big deal, and something I don't take lightly," Cam said. "There's a lot that comes with it and you know understanding that the work's never done."

Across 13 seasons, Cam has spent many of his days off the field giving back to the Pittsburgh region. In 2015, he launched the Heyward House, a nonprofit that supports youth in the area. It will receive a portion of the proceeds from the event.

"We're providing a lot of opportunities for kids that just need to be a kid once in a while, and you know, I think sometimes that gets lost," Cam said.

There's no doubt fans appreciate what he's done.

"Thank you very much for all of your service and congratulations," Dana Provence of South Park said to Cam. "Usually, you think that they're too big to do this stuff, but he's not. He's a good, good guy," Angle said.

They're also inspired by the influence he has on the younger generation.

"He's a great role and we need more of those," Provence said.

Of course, though, fans also shared some words to for him, and the team.

"Let's hope we have a winning season next year," one fan said.

"We want more than just that," Cam replied.