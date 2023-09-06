City council approves plan for bow hunts to cull deer in 2 parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council approved the Gainey administration's plan for bow hunts to cull the deer population in two parks this fall.

The deer are eating through the city's four major parks and have spread out into the neighborhoods.

Despite the opposition of animal rights groups, the Gainey administration and City Council say they are taking this bold step in order to save the city's major parks.

In Riverview, Schenley, Frick, Highland and Emerald, the city says the deer have taken over, eating most all of the tree sprouts and the natural vegetation, and having depleted that food source, have been moving out, devouring gardens and colliding with cars.

"There's less food in the parks so they've moved into the neighborhoods and lost fear of humans but they never lost their fear of dogs. Deer will attack off-leash dogs during their breeding season to defend their territory and their young," said Kate St. John of Oakland.

After hearing complaints from residents and a coalition of parks supporters, city council approved the Gainey administration's plan for bow hunts in Frick and Riverview this year and the implementation of a citywide deer management plan next year and for years to come.

It was approved over the objections of the Humane Society of the United States, which sent a letter urging the city to explore other options but supporters said culling the deer is the only way to save the parks.

"It's clear that the only effective and cost-efficient deer management plan for parks and hence for cities includes huntings," said Mardi Isler of Protect Our Parks and Gardens.

This weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to test and approve some 30 archers out of a pool of more than 100 for a controlled hunt in through the coming months. Proponents say accidents involving bow hunters are few and far between and can safely cull the deer in the city parks.

"The city wouldn't be reinventing the wheel. There's been a controlled archery hunt in all nine of the county parks -- in some parks for decades," said former Game Commission officer Gary Fujak. "It has a very safe track record, and it's done a wonderful job of helping to reduce deer populations in the county of Allegheny."

"I give credit to this mayor's office and city council for tackling an issue that obviously has some controversy behind it but can't go on any longer without a resolution," Isler said.

Supporters say this pilot program is just the first step to usher in a citywide management program that will need to cull deer for years to come.