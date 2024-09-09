Pittsburgh Central Catholic closed Monday due to 'significant network issue'

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School will be closed today due to what is being called a 'significant network issue.'

In a message sent to parents and guardians, Principal Jack Wallace said that the school is experiencing problems with its network that is impacting numerous school systems.

School is canceled on Monday, September 9, 2024, due to a significant network issue affecting all systems.



Read the full message from Mr. Jack Wallace, Principal of Central Catholic High School: https://t.co/ok5qgnPjC6 pic.twitter.com/cdqAG1BdbS — Central Catholic (@centralvikings) September 9, 2024

Some of the impacted areas include phones, email, learning platforms, and internet systems.

The school will be closed on Monday due to the impact on both students and staff.

Wallace says the school is working with experts to get the issue fixed as fast as possible.

School platforms might be limited or unavailable while the problem is being fixed and the school says it will keep everyone up to speed on any updates.