Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Central Catholic closed Monday due to 'significant network issue'

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School will be closed today due to what is being called a 'significant network issue.'

In a message sent to parents and guardians, Principal Jack Wallace said that the school is experiencing problems with its network that is impacting numerous school systems.

Some of the impacted areas include phones, email, learning platforms, and internet systems.

The school will be closed on Monday due to the impact on both students and staff.

Wallace says the school is working with experts to get the issue fixed as fast as possible.

School platforms might be limited or unavailable while the problem is being fixed and the school says it will keep everyone up to speed on any updates. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.