Popular bar on Pittsburgh's South Side hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular bar on Pittsburgh's South Side was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found multiple violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Capo's, formerly known as the Carson City Saloon, after an inspection on Saturday. A failure to alert the health department to the name change was one of the listed violations.

According to the report, the inspector found a "severe accumulation of old debris" on food contact surfaces. Several food containers and inserts in the prep cooler also had "visible mold growth," the inspector says.

That violation is considered high-risk, which is something the health department says could lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

The report lists several other medium- and low-risk violations like "severe grease accumulation" on kitchen equipment and a black mold-like substance in the ice machines. The bar was also reportedly storing soda syrups in the employee toilet room.

A consumer alert means that a food facility is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and the conditions may pose a risk to public health. Whenever the issues are addressed, the consumer alert will be removed.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.