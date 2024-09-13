Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 students return to classroom 1 day after unknown masked man enters building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students were back in the classroom at Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 on Friday one day after sightings of an an unknown masked man inside the school prompted an evacuation.

"'What's going to happen on Monday, mom? Is there going to be somebody in the school?'" Kayla Yancey's 8-year-old son is asking.

Some parents gave their children the day off on Friday, only showing up to pick up their backpacks. When the students were bussed to the Brookline Rec Center on Thursday, they had to leave their belongings behind.

On Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Public Schools said the school was evacuated after police were called for the unknown man inside the building. School officers and Pittsburgh Police surrounded the building and began searching, but they found nothing.

"I think they did a really good job as far as making sure the kids got out the building safely etc. and notifying the parents," said Yancey.

On Friday, the building operated under a secure mode, meaning no one was allowed in without a prescheduled appointment. City police assisted school police with arrival, and additional school safety support was on site.

As for Monday, it's unclear what the plan is. Unlike most schools in the district, Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 does not have a security guard to check in visitors.

"Think they could definitely take that measurement and try to get someone in there," Yancey said.

Investigators thought cameras had captured the man, but they didn't. It's still unknown how the man got inside. Investigators don't believe he was armed.

A grandfather said there should be more cameras around the school.

"This school needs cameras in every room, outside," he said. "You put enough cameras in there, you'll know where he went, when he walked in."

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reached out to the district to request comment on security options and upgrades, but she didn't hear back on Friday. It's unclear when a guard will be added to Carmalt.

