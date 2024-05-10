Man charged after Pittsburgh car meet-up blocks traffic, takes over streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man faces charges after a car meet-up took over streets and blocked an intersection in Downtown Pittsburgh the night before the Pittsburgh Marathon.

The large car meet-up took over the busy intersection of Stanwix Street, Forbes Avenue and Liberty Avenue on May 4. Right away, police officers showed up, and now Jason Stotlemyer of Bridgeville faces felony charges.

He's already facing charges in connection with a car meet that shut down the Fort Pitt Bridge in August. Police said he hit a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser.

"They're obviously trying to show off," college student Michael Yates said. "As a young person myself, I can understand that, but as long as they're aware of their surroundings."

The criminal complaint says Stotlemyer fled from police last week and crashed his Dodge Charger through the marathon route, taking out security fencing.

"It could actually be a tragedy," Cindy Moser said. "And we do have a little one that you want to keep safe, and you don't want to teach her that. You want to be able to walk around and have fun in the city."

Investigators said Stotlemyer's Instagram page helped them with the investigation. He posted videos of his unique gray Charger with a blacked-out hood and gas cover doing illegal stunts all over town for views.

He still faces felony charges from the Fort Pitt Bridge take over, and now these new charges.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Auto Theft Unit will investigate. It has a close relationship with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Auto Squad.