Pittsburgh businesses prepare for a busy Small Business Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday was Black Friday and today is another big shopping day but it has a focus on those mom-and-pop shops.

It's Small Business Saturday and according to some industry research, it may be even more popular than Black Friday.

It's almost become a civic duty to come out on Small Business Saturday and support locally-owned stores, especially coming out of the past two years.

RELATED: Small Business Saturday a boom to local shops this weekend

Though inflation has made things more expensive this year, there are a lot of deals to be had this holiday season for many on your shopping list.

So, why shop locally instead of online or at a giant retailer?

Lea Brickerton, who owns the Tiny Bookstore in the North Hills said that local, independent store owners give better customer service.

"That personal touch, that ability to have someone come in and say, 'there's a book I saw a few years ago, it has a purple cover, and a woman on the back, on the front of it walking away' - that's something an experienced bookseller will be able to track that down for you," she said.

It's not just stores, but restaurants and cafes see this day as a big boost to their bottom line.

So, get the family and your friends together for a day out in your local community, both today and throughout the season, and it can be a great day for both you and your neighborhood businesses.

We've got our Small Business Saturday Guide to help you find the best deals right here!