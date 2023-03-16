Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Regional Transit board to consider $28 million service contract for BRT project

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Regional Transit's board is set to consider awarding a $28 million construction contract for the first phase of the Downtown-Uptown-Oakland Bus Rapid Transit project. 

The contract will be considered during the March 24 meeting and the company being considered is Independence Excavating Inc. 

Phase one of the project is in the downtown area that includes Fifth, Liberty, and Sixth avenues, also known as the "Downtown Loop." 

"The Downtown-Uptown-Oakland Bus Rapid Transit project will be transformative to our city and our region by improving transit access and amenities throughout a vital corridor," said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman.

PRT's Downtown-Uptown-Oakland BRT project is $291 million and is expected to provide faster service.

Phase one would include the installation of five new bus stations downtown, transit-exclusive lanes, intersection improvements, new access ramps, and other improvements. 

Also being considered at the March 24 meeting are proposed changes to the 61D, 71A, 71C, and 71D routes to be implemented in the fall. 

March 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM

