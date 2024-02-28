Decision handed down on hostile work environment complaint filed by Pittsburgh police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city has decided on the hostile work environment complaint filed by a veteran Pittsburgh police officer.

Officer Christine Luffey said she feels vindicated and relieved after learning on Wednesday that she won her complaint against one of those supervisors at Zone 3.

"I feel that they punched me into a corner, and I knew that I was fighting back. I would regret it if I didn't," said Luffey, a community resource officer.

The news came two days after KDKA-TV reported that Luffey, a fierce animal advocate for 30 years, filed the complaint on Dec. 15, 2023, against two supervisors at Zone 3.

"It's really, really hurtful to be called useless, a waste of a body," she said. "To be told that you have no value and there is a target on your back."

The city believed her story, sustaining her complaint against one of those supervisors.

"I did not think I would win," Luffey said.

Her advocate, Pittsburgh City Councilmember Anthony Coghill, has been backing her all the way.

"Not only is she one of the most well-respected police officers that we have, she's one of the most well-respected persons in my community," he said.

Coghill met with Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt and other police leaders on Tuesday.

"I want to thank Lee Schmidt," Coghill said. "I think it's got his full attention. He's going to try to have a good outcome for all."

Luffey says she's not sure what's next for her. She's using time off right now and says Schmidt wants to meet with her and Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto. She says she's not ready to do that yet.

But the community support has sustained her. There's even a new Facebook group called "Thank You, Officer Luffey."

"The love and support of the community, it's overwhelming, it's amazing," Luffey said.

One thing is for sure, she won't stop fighting for animals.

"My purpose in life is to help animals," Luffey said. "I'm going to do it with or without the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. I will find a way."

Schmidt has the final say on what happens to the lieutenant at Zone 3, and Scirotto will give a recommendation.