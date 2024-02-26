Watch CBS News
Veteran Pittsburgh police officer files hostile work environment complaint against 2 supervisors

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A veteran Pittsburgh police officer is speaking out after filing a complaint against two supervisors. 

If there was ever an advocate for animal welfare in Pittsburgh, it's Officer Christine Luffey, who has helped rescue dozens of abandoned or abused animals over the past three decades, including her dog who was only 14 pounds and nearly died.

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso: "What do people say to you?"

Luffey: "You are the dog cop, and that's fine. I'm proud of that."

This community police officer believes she has become the target of abuse and a toxic and hostile work environment, something she has never experienced before.    

On Dec. 15, 2023, Luffey went to human resources and filed a hostile work environment complaint against two supervisors at Zone 3 after she said numerous coworkers warned her that she "had a target on her back."

"I think they wanted me out of there," she said. "They told me there are two supervisors at the station who feel that I am useless, have no value and am a waste of a body."

Luffey cleared out her desk on Friday and did not come to work on Monday. She said she notified a lieutenant that she is using her time off, which is about eight months.   

"I cried my eyes out because that's not what I want," Luffey said. "I don't have a choice."

News about Luffey's departure spread on social media, saying the community needs her. Twenty-six years ago, Luffey started a fundraiser called Biscuits Bingo. For years, she also oversaw the Stuffed With Love Project, where cops deliver Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said she is "not at liberty to comment about specific personnel" and that she can't confirm whether a complaint had been filed.

Two Pittsburgh City Councilmembers are stepping in after getting calls and messages about Luffey. Pittsburgh City Councilmembers Anthony Coghill and Theresa Kail-Smith said they are having a meeting with Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto and Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt on Tuesday.

February 26, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

