City of Pittsburgh seeking firefighters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When kids are growing up, a lot of them say they want to be firefighters. Well, now's your chance. The Pittsburg Bureau of Fire is seeking the area's best to join the ranks of their department.

Assistant Chief Mathew Davis says that previous barriers for applying to the job have been removed -- there is now no education requirement and you no longer must live in the City of Pittsburgh proper.

"Live within 60 minutes of the City-County Building, within Pennsylvania -- so you can't live in Ohio or West Virginia -- and you can apply," Davis said. "When you walk in, we train you, we develop you, and then we put you in the field. So you are ready to go as a full-functioning firefighter to serve the city of Pittsburgh whenever you graduate the academy."

According to the Thomas Consulting Group's transition briefing, in 2023, the Bureau of Fire had 626 total firefighters in the field that ran over 33,700 calls, and they had just 24 recruits at the academy.

This year, the city has a class of 42 recruits, and they want more.

Applicants must also be 18 years of age, they must have a current Pennsylvania driver's license and they also be able to pass a pre-employment background check.

And once you do become a firefighter, you get perks like paid time off, full health benefits and advancement opportunities.

For Chief Davis, he says that for him and for many other firefighters, serving the city is not only a point of pride, but it is a lifelong goal achieved.

"I'm living my dream here in the city," said Davis. "From an outsider, I came from a smaller department in a suburb of the city and I got in here. And I am honored to be part of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's great history and tradition. And it is great to continue it on and be a part of the group that goes and protects the city of Pittsburgh every day."

For more information on how you can become a city of Pittsburgh firefighter click here.