City of Pittsburgh seeking firefighters

When kids are growing up, a lot of them say they want to be firefighters. Well, now's your chance. The Pittsburg Bureau of Fire is seeking the area's best to join the ranks of their department. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose has more.
