Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire investigating fire at vehicle repair shop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle repair and service facility caught fire on Friday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 6:15 a.m. the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the 800 block of Gross Street for reports of a fire.

Once they arrived, they found a vehicle inside the repair and service shop on fire and it took nearly 45 minutes for crews to fully extinguish the fire.

Due to the nature of the fire, crews remained on scene for nearly 7 hours to make sure the vehicle did not reignite.

While an investigation is underway, early signs point to an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery having ignited.

No firefighters or anyone else was hurt in the fire.

Earlier this year, firefighters were called to a home in Brighton Heights when a solar-powered lithium-ion battery caught fire.