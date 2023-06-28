Brighton Heights house fire believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries.
Firefighters were called out to Wealth Street on Friday when a fire was found inside a bedroom in the home.
Pittsburgh Public Safety now reports that investigators believe the fire was started by a solar-powered lithium-ion battery charger.
The exact cause is still to be determined.
No injuries were reported during the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.