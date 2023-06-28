Watch CBS News
Brighton Heights house fire believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters were called out to Wealth Street on Friday when a fire was found inside a bedroom in the home.

kdka-6-23-23-brighton-heights-fire.png
KDKA

Pittsburgh Public Safety now reports that investigators believe the fire was started by a solar-powered lithium-ion battery charger. 

kdka-pittsburgh-public-safety-brighton-heights-fire-batteries.png
Pittsburgh Public Safety

The exact cause is still to be determined.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 12:57 AM

