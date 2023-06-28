Brighton Heights house fire believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is believed to have been sparked by lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters were called out to Wealth Street on Friday when a fire was found inside a bedroom in the home.

Pittsburgh Public Safety now reports that investigators believe the fire was started by a solar-powered lithium-ion battery charger.

The exact cause is still to be determined.

No injuries were reported during the fire.