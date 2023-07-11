3 Pittsburgh museums offering free admission in August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Admission to three Pittsburgh museums will be free throughout the entire month of August.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Children's Museum and Heinz History Center will be open free of charge every operating day next month.

The free admission celebrates the museums winning honors in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. They were voted among the nation's best art, history and children's museums.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District encourages visitors looking for free tickets to book online, saying it's the best way to guarantee admission.

"This is going to be a fantastic way to celebrate some of the best places to spend a day in the city," said RAD board chair Daniel J. Griffin in a news release. "All three museums offer experiences that are uniquely Pittsburgh. When you combine them all, there will truly be something for everyone."

There will also be free admission for the annual RAD Days in September.