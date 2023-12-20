Pittsburgh-area welding company building evacuated due to gas leak

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Evacuations are underway at a Pittsburgh-area welding company due to a gas leak.

KDKA has learned that the building is located in the 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township as crews assess the situation.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details