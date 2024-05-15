Pittsburgh area student pleads guilty to aggravated assault and trespassing on college campus

IUP officer fires at knife-wielding man who charged police after fake 911 call

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - A student from Pittsburgh entered into a guilty plea on charges of aggravated assault and trespassing in Indiana County.

According to the Indiana County District Attorney, on October 29, 2023, 20-year-old Cameron Raubaugh had called Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police to report a robbery at knifepoint and described himself as the robber.

Once campus police arrived on the scene, they found him with a knife and he proceeded to run at an IUP Police officer with the knife, causing the officer to fire his weapon at Raubaugh.

Raubaugh then fled the scene and was ultimately taken into custody thanks to an effort from IUP Police, Indiana Borough Police, and Pennsylvania State Police.

During the investigation, police said they determined Raubaugh intentionally assaulted the IUP police officer while armed with a knife in an attempt to get the officer to shoot him. He's charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement authorities, and possessing instruments of crime.

Due to his actions, Raubaugh was told he was no longer permitted on IUP's campus.

Months later, on February 9, IUP Police were alerted that he was trespassing on campus.

He was taken into custody and ultimately pled guilty to criminal trespassing.

Raubaugh is now set to appear for sentencing on July 29 and prior to his sentencing an investigation will be conducted by the Indiana County Probation Department.