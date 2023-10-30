Watch CBS News
IUP officer fires shot at knife-wielding robbery suspect on campus

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) -- An IUP officer fired a shot at a robbery suspect who was wielding a knife on campus Sunday night, according to authorities. 

Pennsylvania State Police said a police officer with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Department of Public Safety and university police was dispatched to a report of a robbery near George P. Miller Stadium around 9:38 p.m. Sunday.

During an encounter near the stadium's parking lot, state police said the suspect brandished a knife and the officer fired one round. No one was hit, and the suspect ran away.

Troopers and Indiana police officers responded to help, and as a foot chase continued, police said a responding officer used a Taser and took the suspect into custody. 

State police said there are no other suspects and there's no threat to the public or IUP community. 

Because an officer fired a weapon, the Pennsylvania State Police were called in to continue the investigation. 

Police didn't release the suspect's identity. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 12:43 PM

