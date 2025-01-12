Pittsburgh-area residents step up to donate blood in midst of critical shortage

Pittsburgh-area residents step up to donate blood in midst of critical shortage

Pittsburgh-area residents step up to donate blood in midst of critical shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Blood banks across the country and here in southwestern Pennsylvania are facing a critical shortage. On Sunday in Squirrel Hill, residents stepped up to donate.

January is National Blood Donor Month.

The Red Cross says it's a difficult time for the blood supply as seasonal illnesses pick up and bad weather keeps regular donors home.

At Congregation Beth Shalom, one organizer told KDKA-TV that donating blood is so important and has an impact at home and far away.

"Anyone [who has] been in the hospital and needed blood for any purpose, it has to be there, and the only way to have it is for volunteers to give it, and I believe it goes all over the world," said Ira Frank, president of Beth Shalom Men's Club and co-coordinator of the blood drive.

To schedule a blood donation or find an upcoming blood drive near you, visit the Vitalant or Red Cross website.