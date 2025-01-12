Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh-area residents step up to donate blood in midst of critical shortage

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-area residents step up to donate blood in midst of critical shortage
Pittsburgh-area residents step up to donate blood in midst of critical shortage 00:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Blood banks across the country and here in southwestern Pennsylvania are facing a critical shortage. On Sunday in Squirrel Hill, residents stepped up to donate.

January is National Blood Donor Month.

The Red Cross says it's a difficult time for the blood supply as seasonal illnesses pick up and bad weather keeps regular donors home.

At Congregation Beth Shalom, one organizer told KDKA-TV that donating blood is so important and has an impact at home and far away.

"Anyone [who has] been in the hospital and needed blood for any purpose, it has to be there, and the only way to have it is for volunteers to give it, and I believe it goes all over the world," said Ira Frank, president of Beth Shalom Men's Club and co-coordinator of the blood drive.

To schedule a blood donation or find an upcoming blood drive near you, visit the Vitalant or Red Cross website.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.