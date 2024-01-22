Icy conditions could make for hazardous commute on Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say the biggest mistake you can make is underestimating how dangerous it can be to drive in the freezing rain.

On Tuesday morning, drivers should expect another round of winter weather, but this time it will be freezing rain and ice.

"Slow down, please drive like your life depends on it or someone else's depends on it," Shaler Township Police Lt. Josh Watkins said. "Let's keep each other safe."

He said stay home if you can. If you have to drive, leave early, take your time, leave space and keep a safety kit handy. If you do hit ice, he has advice for drivers.

"If you are going around a curve say to the left and the rear end of your vehicle starts to slide out to the right, you want to slowly steer in that same direction through the right, not into the direction of the curve but in the direction of the vehicle," Watkins said.

PennDOT said drivers could see trouble spots on bridges and overpasses, especially if roads are not treated.

Ben DeVore, PennDOT's Allegheny County maintenance manager, said rain makes the job harder. There's already residual salt on the roads from the last storm.

"We do have some residual salt on our roadways, but if it does come down as rain, it is going to wash it all away," DeVore said.

Ice is also a concern for power companies. West Penn Power spokesperson Mike Grandillo said crews are ready and the concern is after a quarter inch of ice hits.

"Ice can build up on power lines and take them down," he said. "Ice can build up on trees and break branches and knock them into our power lines."