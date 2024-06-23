Pittsburgh area hit with several severe weather warnings Sunday as cold front nears arrival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front is almost here, and so is relief from intense heat and humidity!

Daily Averages: High: 81°, Low: 61°

Alert: Wednesday has the potential to be a First Alert Weather Day; a final decision will be made on Monday.

Aware: Heat and the humidity are on their way out but return midweek. Rollercoaster temps.

Scattered storms are possible through late evening, then tomorrow will be comfy, with highs only near 80 and much less humidity! The refreshing break doesn't last long, as things heat back up Tuesday, with temperatures warming back to the upper 80s and humidity making a return.

Wednesday looks unsettled; we are tracking the potential for a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of more severe storms. Right now, it looks possible, but we will watch the data and update you as we get closer!

Temps are cool on Thursday, but heat right back up again late week into the weekend!

