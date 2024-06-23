Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh area hit with several severe weather warnings Sunday as cold front nears arrival

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/23)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/23) 03:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front is almost here, and so is relief from intense heat and humidity!

Daily Averages: High: 81°, Low: 61°

Alert: Wednesday has the potential to be a First Alert Weather Day; a final decision will be made on Monday.

Aware: Heat and the humidity are on their way out but return midweek. Rollercoaster temps. 

kdka-2023-cbs-look.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Scattered storms are possible through late evening, then tomorrow will be comfy, with highs only near 80 and much less humidity! The refreshing break doesn't last long, as things heat back up Tuesday, with temperatures warming back to the upper 80s and humidity making a return. 

Wednesday looks unsettled; we are tracking the potential for a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of more severe storms. Right now, it looks possible, but we will watch the data and update you as we get closer!

Temps are cool on Thursday, but heat right back up again late week into the weekend!

7-day-icast-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 7:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.