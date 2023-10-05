Pittsburgh-area firefighter suspended by department after arrest, charges filed in string of suspected arsons

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area fighter has been suspended by his own department after he was arrested and charged with setting four fires in the same community his department serves.

The Arnold Fire Department announced early Thursday that 21-year-old firefighter Andrew Bischof has been suspended from the department following his arrest on arson charges relation to four suspicious fires over the weekend.

Police say that 21-year-old Andrew Bischof, an Arnold firefighter was arrested and is accused of setting four fires in the community over the weekend. From the Scene Photography

The string of suspicious fires started on Saturday morning at an abandoned building on Fourth Avenue. Michele Walter lives nearby and said she saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said Andrew Bischof was arrested and charged with arson, aggravated arson, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, burglary and criminal trespass.

The fires were less than a half-mile away from one another, and officials believed they were suspicious. Police said Bischof left the scene of one of the fires and returned to the scene with the fire department.

The department said early Thursday that they are appalled to learn that the fires are likely the result of someone they placed their own trust in.

Bischof joined the Arnold Engine Co. #2 last week, just five days prior to the first building going up in flames over the weekend.

The department says that no criminal record was found during a background check of Bischof, who was a member of the former Citizens Volunteer Fire Company #1 before he joined the United States Navy, from which he was honorably discharged.

In a statement, the department says in part:

"We recognize the level of public trust that the community places with the fire department and we take that trust seriously. We will not tolerate these actions. We will continue to work with local and state law enforcement to ensure justice is served."

Bischof is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and preliminary hearings are scheduled for next week.