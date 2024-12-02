Pittsburgh-area auto repair shop preparing for busy winter season

How to prepare your car for winter weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area auto repair shop is getting ready for the busy winter season amid a stretch of bitterly cold weather.

"We get more check engine lights," Tim Dietz, owner of Troubleshooters in Ross Township, said. "And we get more 'My tire pressure monitoring lights coming on.'"

This bitter blast of cold weather that the Pittsburgh area has been experiencing has provided a wake-up call for some that winter is knocking at the door.

For a lot of people, it also may provide a wake-up call for the fact that they need to get their cars ready for this time of year.

"We see a lot of cars coming in here with low tire tread," Dietz said.

It's something Dietz claims people neglect, especially with the holidays coming up.

"If it's a decision of getting four new tires for the winter or buying toys for your kids or clothes for your children – usually the tires lose out," Dietz said.

Monday was another busy day -- busy enough to get worn out, like what many people do to their oil.

"A lot of people are just neglecting that," Dietz said.

He then explained that changing it regularly can help this time of year with the cold temps.

"The car will start quicker with a fresh oil change – it'll start easier," he said.

A fresh battery, especially with the below-freezing temps, can also help the car start more easily.

"For the most part, we'll get batteries that people can't get started," Dietz said. "If the battery's older than 4 years old, replace it."

Dietz said the cold temps even make people more likely to tow cars for things like flat tires. He's expecting a busy time at the shop.

"So you're gonna be getting a lot of phone calls?" KDKA-TV asked Dietz.

"I hope so," he responded.