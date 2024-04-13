Pittsburgh area assisted living facility evacuated due to water main break

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Dozens of residents inside a senior assisted living facility in Monroeville were evacuated early on Saturday morning due to a water main break.

According to the Monroeville police chief, just before 5 a.m., a call came in for a water main break at Independence Court.

The water caused flooding on the first floor as well as a power outage.

Due to the break, 43 residents had to be evacuated from the facility.

No injuries were reported during the break or the evacuation.

As a result, 30 of the residents were taken to a senior center that has beds ready and a kitchen for those displaced.

The facility has contacted the families of the residents and the families will have the option to bring their loved ones to their home rather than the temporary facility.

The residents could also go to a different location inside the facility.

Monroeville police told KDKA it could be weeks until the facility is able to fully reopen.

