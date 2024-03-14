Pittsburgh-area ambulance and EMS operators say they're struggling to survive

Ambulance and EMS operators say they're underfunded and struggling to survive

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- We expect them to be there in times of medical emergencies, but ambulance and emergency medical service operators across the state say they're underfunded and struggling to survive.

EMS operations across the state are in crisis. As they lose money and staff, response times are increasing and they say lives are at risk.

They're on call when lives are on the line, racing to those in medical distress, providing life-saving care in transit to the hospital. But without sufficient funding, some operations like Jeannette EMS have gone under while others operate with deficits, cutting staff and increasing response times.

"These places are shutting down, they have less people, they're understaffed, they don't have the equipment, and it all comes back to the dollar," said Ken Bacha, Mutual Aid EMS' chief of operations.

Every time an ambulance goes out on a call, an EMS operation loses money since Medicare, Medicaid and insurance pay less than 70 percent of the tab and most host municipalities pay nothing at all.

"We're bleeding. We're hemorrhaging," Bacha said.

Like just about every other emergency medical service in the state, Mutual Aid in Greensburg is bleeding money -- a $5 million shortfall just last year, and yet they continue to provide emergency ambulance service to 33 municipalities which contribute a combined total of $15,000 a year. Now Bacha is going to every one of those municipalities asking for help.

"This is absolutely critical. We are officially sounding the alarm. Without it, it's going to be people's lives," Bacha said.

As we found in our investigation, EMS response times have increased across the state but little has been done to shore up the finances of EMS. The state recently increased mileage reimbursements to ambulance services, but the legislature hasn't taken up more meaningful funding measures. While some municipalities have imposed an EMS fee on residents, Bacha says his members are focused on lobbying the state to provide that funding.

"They have influence over the people in Harrisburg. Hopefully we'll get more of their attention. They've helped us, but we need more," Bacha said.

And so Mutual Aid and operations across the state say it's time they be heard to provide the funding they need to continue providing this live-saving care.