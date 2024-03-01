Watch CBS News

Students take the stage for high school musicals

The lines are memorized, the dance moves perfected and high school musical season is officially underway. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller went backstage at Shaler Area High School to find out how the kids are getting their nerves out before showtime.
