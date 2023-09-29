Man arrested, facing charges for alleged assault of usher at Aerosmith concert in Pittsburgh

Man arrested, facing charges for alleged assault of usher at Aerosmith concert in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 24-year-old Bethel Park man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with an assault that took place at the Aerosmith concert at PPG Paints Arena earlier month.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus says that detectives from the Sheriff's Office arrested Dereck Pritchard at his home for the incident that happened at the show here in Pittsburgh on September 6.

Deputies say that surveillance video from PPG Paints Arena shows Pritchard striking an usher inside the Captain Morgan Club multiple times in the head and face with the bottom of two empty liquor bottles.

The video also said to show Pritchard stomping on the usher's head and neck area while he was laying on the ground.

EMS crews transported the usher to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for a concussion and injured to his head and his face.

Court paperwork shows that the usher's spouse told detectives that in addition to the concussion, he suffered bruising and lacerations to his face and blood clots in his head.

Deputies say the assaulted usher also works for Allegheny County Pre-Trial Services.

According to court paperwork, deputies were able to identify Pritchard with the help of ticket scanning technology, the surveillance video, and interviews with the usher, and statements from multiple witnesses.

Pritchard was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

It's unclear when Pritchard will be arraigned and when his preliminary hearing in front of a judge will be held.