Aerosmith announces farewell tour, making stop in Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Aerosmith just announced their 'Peace Out' farewell tour that will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on September 6. The legendary American rock band has been a staple of rock music for 50 years. 

They announced the tour on their Instagram page with Pittsburgh being the second stop after a debut in Philadelphia on September 2. Steven Tyler and co. will be performing at PPG Paints Arena, alongside the Black Crowes. 

Aerosmith finishes up the tour at the Bell Centre on January 26 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at this link.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 9:58 AM

