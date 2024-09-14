Pitt, West Virginia fans react after 107th Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt fans are enjoying their team's thrilling comeback win over rival West Virginia in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

"Dude, that was one of the best wins I've seen in years," said Pitt fan Eric Vorse as he left Acrisure. "This is the greatest day I've had in a long time."

For a game with so much hype, the contest delivered.

"Unbelievable, back and forth, great game," said Brian Lardin. "Awesome game, great win, Pitt, go Panthers."

Of course, West Virginia fans were left with different emotions.

"Honestly, not surprised, disappointed, but that's kind of life as a WVU fan," said one Mountaineers fan.

Fans acknowledged there was some tension between rivaling fans, which nearly led to fights, but for the most part, cooler heads prevailed.

One West Virginia fan even said he became friends with several Pitt fans.

"Hey, West Virginia, great jobs, fans. Those fans are great, but I'll tell you what, dude, hail to Pitt. Today is Pitt fans' day," Vorse said. "Today, Pitt is it."