Reports: Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison considering transferring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pitt's best returning players is reportedly considering transferring from the program.

According to multiple reports Friday, Jordan Addison is considering transferring from Pitt. He has yet to enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan was the first to report the news.

News out of Oakland tonight: Jordan Addison plans on leaving the Pitt football program. Intends to transfer. Wow. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 30, 2022

"Sources: Pitt WR Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the country's best WR, is strongly considering transferring from Pitt. He's yet to appear in the NCAA transfer portal, but his transfer looms as a strong expectation. USC is a top potential destination," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday night on Twitter.

Sources: Pitt WR Jordan Addision, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the country's best WR, is strongly considering transferring from Pitt. He's yet to appear in the NCAA transfer portal, but his transfer looms as a strong expectation. USC is a top potential destination. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2022

According to Johnny McGonigal with our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, nothing is official as of now, but Addison is expected to leave the program. The PG reports that Addison is being offered a "multi-million name, image and likeness deal" to leave for USC.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman also reported that Addison may head to USC.

SOURCE: Quite a situation brewing involving Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison looking into transferring from Pitt with USC as a possible destination. He had 100 catches for 1593 yards and 17 TDs last year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 30, 2022

Addison had a breakout season last year as a sophomore and the Biletnikoff Award. He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Addison was the third Panther to win the Biletnikoff Award, joining Antonio Bryant and Larry Fitzgerald. The sophomore wide receiver beat out Purdue's David Bell and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

Addison was also named a first-team All-American.