Pitt moves into No. 22 spot in AP Poll after road win against North Carolina

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt has moved into the No. 22 spot on the AP's Top 25 poll after beating North Carolina on Saturday.

Pitt went on the road to face North Carolina and came home with a 34-24 win over the Tarheels.

The Panthers remain undefeated and are now 5-0 for the first time since 1991.

Pitt's resurgence this season has been sparked by the play of freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who transferred to the team after a redshirt season at Alabama.

Holstein has thrown for more than 1,500 yards in five games, completing 112 of 171 passes with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He's also rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Pitt hasn't been 6-0 to start a season since 1982.

The Panthers will be back at home on Saturday as they prepare to host the visiting California Golden Bears.

Kickoff against Cal is set for 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.